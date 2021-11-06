Cool Sunday with Warming Early Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some high level clouds will keep temperatures a little higher overnight over central Virginia. Frost will be most widespread over the Shenandoah Valley with colder lows by dawn.

A storm system will continue to exit off the North and South Carolina coast Sunday into Monday. Northeast breezes on the backside of the Low Pressure area will keep the region cooler than average Sunday. We only see some high level clouds from the departing rain maker.

Warmer southwesterly breezes kick in Monday and Tuesday. This will boost high temperatures to above average levels.

Watching a dry Cold Front on Wednesday. This front will knock temperatures back down to the 60s mid week.

Tracking a stronger Cold Front for Friday. This one will deliver rain showers and breezy conditions. Followed by cooler and currently direr weather for next weekend.

Enjoy the peaking fall foliage while we have it. Recent frosts and below freezing conditions the last several nights will cause a lot of leaves to drop. Especially once we get rain and wind late week.

The good news for allergy sufferers, ragweed season is over due to the recent cold snap.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s for most. Patchy frost.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Cool north breeze. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday night: Clear and chilly. Patchy frost. Lows in the 30s.

Monday: Sunshine, blue sky and milder in the afternoon. Highs near 70. Lows near 40.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: A dry Cold Front arrives with a few clouds. Highs upper 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Veterans Day, Thursday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows 45 to 50.

Saturday: Cooler and partly sunny. High 55 to 60 degrees.

