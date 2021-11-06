Children in the BRHD are receiving their COVID-19 vaccines

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Children in the Blue Ridge Health District are now receiving their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

“It’s been a really emotional day. Lots of tears from parents, very few from kids which is I think telling, what a relief it is,” Pediatric Associates, Dr. Paige Perriello said.

Many parents and children are relieved, now that they’re able to be protected from COVID-19. Pediatric Associates hosted a drive thru vaccine clinic for children.

“We’re not quite there yet, which families have recognized today, but they know that they’re really close, but after today the five week clock starts and they’ll be fully vaccinated after that,” Perriello said.

These children are getting one-third of the Pfizer dose adults receive, which means they will have to wait three weeks until their next shot. Pediatric Associates received these vaccines from the BRHD.

“The demand has been really high, which has been really encouraging,” Perriello said.

The BRHD is receiving more than 15,000 doses now. The Virginia Department of Health is expecting 377,000 doses to be delivered in the state this week.

“That’s encouraging for Virginia because we in total have about 723,005 11 year olds and so having enough to cover more than half of that population in the first week, should really address any demand that is existed and will continue to get more vaccine each week,” state vaccination coordinator, Dr.

Doctors say you can call your pediatrician to schedule a vaccine appointment if you haven’t done so already. You can also get the vaccine at a pharmacy or through the Blue Ridge Health District which will start giving out doses on Monday.

