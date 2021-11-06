Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Children in the BRHD are receiving their COVID-19 vaccines

Band-Aids for vaccines at Pediatric Associates
Band-Aids for vaccines at Pediatric Associates(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Children in the Blue Ridge Health District are now receiving their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

“It’s been a really emotional day. Lots of tears from parents, very few from kids which is I think telling, what a relief it is,” Pediatric Associates, Dr. Paige Perriello said.

Many parents and children are relieved, now that they’re able to be protected from COVID-19. Pediatric Associates hosted a drive thru vaccine clinic for children.

“We’re not quite there yet, which families have recognized today, but they know that they’re really close, but after today the five week clock starts and they’ll be fully vaccinated after that,” Perriello said.

These children are getting one-third of the Pfizer dose adults receive, which means they will have to wait three weeks until their next shot. Pediatric Associates received these vaccines from the BRHD.

“The demand has been really high, which has been really encouraging,” Perriello said.

The BRHD is receiving more than 15,000 doses now. The Virginia Department of Health is expecting 377,000 doses to be delivered in the state this week.

“That’s encouraging for Virginia because we in total have about 723,005 11 year olds and so having enough to cover more than half of that population in the first week, should really address any demand that is existed and will continue to get more vaccine each week,” state vaccination coordinator, Dr.

Doctors say you can call your pediatrician to schedule a vaccine appointment if you haven’t done so already. You can also get the vaccine at a pharmacy or through the Blue Ridge Health District which will start giving out doses on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Hepatitis A outbreak
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant
Bodo's on Preston Avenue
Bodo’s Bagels faces supply chain issues
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the sheriff’s office confirms that the...
ACSO identifies missing woman found dead in submerged vehicle

Latest News

FILE
UVA Health doctors explain the COVID-19 vaccine for children
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a benefit for the Alzheimer’s Association
Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicked off in Charlottesville
Sign-up form for the volunteer fair
Volunteer information fair opens on Sunday
The Virginia Employment Commission is now delaying the rollout of its new system on Nov. 8.
VEC delays rollout of new system to Nov. 8