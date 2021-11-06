Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicked off in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A walk to end Alzheimer’s disease took place on East High Street November 6, hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association.

People were given different colored pinwheels to represent their relationship with Alzheimer’s disease.

665 people came out to the walk on Saturday morning in honor of the 150,000 people living with the disease.

“I’m here with a large team, “Andy’s Angels.” I do a lot of things to raise money. Cavalier Diner puts a box out for me,” said Enid Krieger, the second highest fundraiser.

She raised more than $9,000 individually.

“Anyone is welcome to walk. You don’t even have to fundraise to walk. This isn’t just about fundraising, this is about raising awareness and showing appreciation to all the volunteers and researchers that are working so hard to find a cure for Alzheimer’s,” Lori Bran said.

She and her husband Tommy raised $35,366 for Alzheimer’s research by asking family, friends and businesses.

Even if you missed the walk, there’s still an opportunity to donate.

