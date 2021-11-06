Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicked off in Charlottesville

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a benefit for the Alzheimer’s Association
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a benefit for the Alzheimer’s Association(WIBW)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A walk to end Alzheimer’s disease took place on East High Street November 6, hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association.

People were given different colored pinwheels to represent their relationship with Alzheimer’s disease.

665 people came out to the walk on Saturday morning in honor of the 150,000 people living with the disease.

“I’m here with a large team, “Andy’s Angels.” I do a lot of things to raise money. Cavalier Diner puts a box out for me,” said Enid Krieger, the second highest fundraiser.

She raised more than $9,000 individually.

“Anyone is welcome to walk. You don’t even have to fundraise to walk. This isn’t just about fundraising, this is about raising awareness and showing appreciation to all the volunteers and researchers that are working so hard to find a cure for Alzheimer’s,” Lori Bran said.

She and her husband Tommy raised $35,366 for Alzheimer’s research by asking family, friends and businesses.

Even if you missed the walk, there’s still an opportunity to donate.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Hepatitis A outbreak
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant
Bodo's on Preston Avenue
Bodo’s Bagels faces supply chain issues
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the sheriff’s office confirms that the...
ACSO identifies missing woman found dead in submerged vehicle

Latest News

Band-Aids for vaccines at Pediatric Associates
Children in the BRHD are receiving their COVID-19 vaccines
FILE
UVA Health doctors explain the COVID-19 vaccine for children
Sign-up form for the volunteer fair
Volunteer information fair opens on Sunday
The Virginia Employment Commission is now delaying the rollout of its new system on Nov. 8.
VEC delays rollout of new system to Nov. 8