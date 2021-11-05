UVA Health seeing high demand for children’s COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it is seeing a high volume of people trying get 5-to-11-year-olds vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Those coordinating vaccines there say in just one day, all of its COVID-19 vaccine appointments for this age group filled up for the first week of the rollout.

UVA Health is receiving 6,600 doses for children. It has a mass-vaccination site at the Battle Building, where many children see their doctor.

“Our appointments are strategically going to be evenings and weekends to accommodate school schedules for this age group, and then we’ll transition into other locations like actual pediatric offices,” Dr. Debbie-Ann Shirley, a pediatrician with UVA Health, said.

Dr. Shirley said there are still appointments available through UVA in the following weeks. You can also get your child vaccinated at other locations through the Blue Ridge Health District or at participating pharmacies.

