Tracking Strong Coastal Storm System

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our trend of frosty cold mornings and cool afternoons will continue going to the start of the first weekend of November.

Watching the progress of a strong storm system over the Southeast U.S. It will continue to soak Florida, coastal Georgia, South and North Carolina. Along with southeast Virginia this weekend. Our region will not have any rain from this coastal storm. We will only see some high level clouds from it. A northeast wind flow around the Low Pressure area will keep temperatures below average until the start of next week.

A southwest wind will boost temperatures to above average levels early to mid next week. Pushing 70 degrees by Monday afternoon.

Tracking a weak Cold Front for Wednesday night into Thursday. This front looks to come through dry. It will knock temperatures closer to average late next week.

Our next rain will arrive next Friday into Saturday with a stronger Cold Front coming in from the Western U.S.

Friday afternoon: Mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light northeast breeze.

Friday night: You’ll need your warm weather gear at High School Football. Temperatures falling through the 40s and then 30s. Lows by dawn in the frosty upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday: Sun and some high clouds from the south. Highs in the cool 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the cool 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Milder sunshine. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Mild sunshine. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Lows in the 40s.

Veterans Day, Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy and a little cooler. Highs in the 60s.

