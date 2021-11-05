TJPDC receives funds for affordable housing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission works to bring more affordable housing to the region. It’s on the hunt for developers and has some funds to pitch in.

“Virginia housing gave out $40 million total to the 21 planning district commissions across the state,” Ian Baxter, TJPDC Planner II, said.

Of that total, $2 million was granted to TJPDC. The money supports affordable housing in Charlottesville, as well as Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Nelson, and Louisa counties.

“We’re looking all over the region for proposals for affordable housing,” Baxter said.

Housing is considered affordable when rent or mortgage costs no more than 30 % of a household’s pre-tax income. One requirement of the grant is for a minimum of 20 affordable units to be built in this budget by 2024.

Baxter says both for profit and nonprofit developers are welcome to apply for this grant money.

“Any rental, or really any housing constructed or rehabilitated through this grant, has to be at the most 80% AMI affordable,” he said.

For example, the average median income in Albemarle County is $93,700 for a family of two. Developers can also work to provide housing under that limit.

“We’re really looking to make sure that this is a truly regional effort in terms of who we’re engaging,” Baxter said.

