Still Cool This Weekend. Milder Temps Return Next Week

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Still cool for this first weekend of November. High pressure to our north will keep us cool and dry. Watching the development and movement of a coastal storm over the Southeast U.S. It will continue to soak Florida, coastal Georgia, South and North Carolina. Along with southeast Virginia this weekend. Our region will not have any rain from this coastal storm. We will however, see some high clouds from it. A northeast wind flow around the storm will keep temperatures below average through the weekend.

This weekend marks the Time Change - “Fall Back” 1 hour by Sunday morning - November 7, as Daylight Saving Time ends. A great time to replace batteries in your home smoke detectors.

Milder temperatures return next week. Daytime highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Currently, a dry cold front will push through after mid-week, cooling temps back to more seasonable levels. Another cold front looks to bring rain and cooler conditions by next Friday.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold and frosty. Lows 25-30.

Saturday: Sun and some high clouds from the south. Highs in the cool 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the cool 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Milder sunshine. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Mild sunshine. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Lows in the 40s.

Veterans Day, Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy and a little cooler. Highs in the 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs low to mid 60s.

