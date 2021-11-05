Southwood Design Center holds grand opening

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville and Southwood Mobile Home Park celebrated the opening of the Southwood Design Center on Friday, November 5.

The center is a place where people who live in Southwood can learn about living and renting in the redeveloped community.

People can choose their lots, houses and even finishing touches.

“People when they apply they don’t qualify for certain things, they aspire to certain things, but there’s something for everybody here so it’s not like we’re having to choose from one family or another family. There’s something for everybody,” Dan Rosensweig, the president and CEO of the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville, said.

There is a model of the first two villages and floor plans for those who are interested to come check out at the center.

