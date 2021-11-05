Sheriff’s office: Orange Co. man fatally hit by Amtrak train

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a deadly train accident.

The sheriff’s office says it received a report around 11:50 a.m. Thursday, November 4, of a train possibly striking a pedestrian in the area of Trimmers Road.

Investigators believe an 83-year-old man was fatally struck by an Amtrak train.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office did not give the victim’s name, and says no further details will be released at this time.

