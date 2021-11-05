Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Sen. Warner says mails issues in Albemarle and Charlottesville are improving

mail going in mailbox
mail going in mailbox(wvir)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senator Mark Warner was in Charlottesville on Thursday, November 4, to fulfill his promise that if mail issues weren’t solved, he’d be back.

“It’s important that we get this essential public service in our postal service running smoothly again,” 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson said.

“I want to say I think we got their attention, and I’ve got some pretty good news,” Warner said.

That good news comes in the form of more mail carriers.

Since Warner’s last visit, the post office has hired 22 new employees: 4 clerks, 8 Charlottesville carriers, and 10 in Albemarle County. Twenty more are waiting to clear a background check.

“They’ve got 11 current retirees who they’re bringing back for the holiday surge,” Warner said.

And even more workers are on their way to help with the holiday rush.

“Starting Saturday morning at 6 a.m., they will have 21 postal employees who are coming from all around Virginia, maybe working part-time at other post offices, and they will be here the whole surge of the holiday,” Warner said.

The post office says the number of complaints at the post office window has dropped, too.

“They said that’s dropped by about 90%. I’m anxious to hear from the community whether they think that is that is accurate,” Warner said.

