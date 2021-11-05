One Board of Supervisors race runs close in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - After a close race in Louisa County, incumbent Fitzgerald Barnes will keep his seat on the Board of Supervisors.

The race to represent the Patrick Henry District was virtually tied Thursday.

Seven additional absentee and provisional ballots were counted Friday, Nov. 5. Once they all were tallied, Barnes beat his opponent, Woody Williams, by just four votes.

“Until today there was a lead by one, after we counted these votes the lead was four. Just for comparison there were ten write-in votes so if the write-in votes had chosen a candidate it would’ve swung the vote either way,” said Curtis Haymore, the chair of the Louisa County Electoral Board.

Williams could ask for a recount because the win is within the margin of 1%. He has not yet said if he will ask for one.

