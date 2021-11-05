Advertise With Us
No. 1 UVA women’s soccer ready to begin ACC Tournament

UVA junior Diana Ordonez
By Mike Shiers
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s soccer team will begin play in the ACC Tournament on Friday, as the Cavaliers take on Clemson in Cary, North Carolina.

UVA is ranked No. 1 in the nation, and they are undefeated against conference opponents this year.

The Wahoos and Tigers did not meet this season.

The last time they played was during the spring schedule, when Clemson came away with a 3-0 win.

ACC Offensive Player of the Year Diana Ordoñez says goals will be at a premium.

“I think they are going to sit back a little,” Ordoñez. “A little bit more defensive than offensive, and look for transition. That’s always a challenge for us, against any team. But they’re pretty good defensively.”

Senior midfielder Taryn Torres says, “Every team, they’re going to give you a fight. You just have to be prepared to play 90 minutes, and even 110 minutes, if it goes to overtime. No letdowns whatsoever, and be ready to compete at both ends.”

Head coach Steve Swanson adds, “I think we’re still out trying to prove something. We’re still trying to put our best performance out there, which I still think is possible.”

Virginia and Clemson face off on Friday at 5:30 PM in Cary, North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

