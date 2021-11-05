Electric school buses will be hitting the roads in Albemarle County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is gaining some new buses in its fleet. These additions will be more environmentally friendly than the traditional diesel ones.

Two electric school buses are heading towards Albemarle County, and while they look like a traditional yellow bus, they aren’t exactly the same.

“What I find amazing is when I look at that bus, it looks like the same bus that I rode on decades and decades ago when I was young, which is really kind of cool,” Diantha McKeel on the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors said.

These vehicles are charged instead of fueled up, but they’re just as strong as your typical school bus.

‘I’ve driven two electric buses,” ACPS Director of Transprotation Jim Foley said. “And I’m very impressed with their power. They compare favorably to Diesel, which took me by surprise.”

While the power is comparable, the price is a lot more.

“So a diesel bus costs about $100,000,” Foley said. “And the electric buses right now cost about 350. So the two buses with grant money for about $500,000.″

Albemarle County received a grant from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to fund two buses.

“One of the problems with transitioning to electric, I will admit, is that they are a lot more expensive to get,” McKeel said.

But actually buying the bus is about the only expensive part.

“Charging is much cheaper,” McKeel said. “ I understand the breakdowns and repairs, there’s much, much fewer. So it’s a higher cost up front, but savings in the long run.”

Everyone at the Albemarle County Electric Bus Showcase Friday afternoon says, the benefits outweigh the costs.

“It’s gonna lower our carbon footprint,” Foley said. “So that’s one of the goals of the county. It fits in with our climate action plan. So, one sector of that is transportation, and we can start making a difference in greenhouse gas emissions.”

Electric school buses are a driving force in cutting pollution levels in the county.

“I think electric buses is taking us in the right direction,” McKeel said.

These electric buses will hit the roads in Albemarle County next school year. ACPS Staff say they hope they can get more grants in the future, to fund more of these vehicles.

