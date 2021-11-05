Former UVA tennis stars square off in Men’s Pro Challenger Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Virginia men’s tennis stars Thai-Son Kwiatkowski and Treat Huey were on the opposite side of the net on Thursday night, as the former ‘Hoos were both competing in the doubles bracket of the Men’s Pro Challenger event at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

Huey and 2012 Wimbledon Doubles Champion Frederik Nielsen defeated Kwiatkowski and Denis Kudla 7-5, 6-3.

The 2008 UVA grad Huey and Nielsen advance to face Jason Jung & Christopher Rungkat in the semifinals.

Kwiatkowski is still competing in the singles bracket, as the 2017 UVA grad defeated Yosuke Watanuki 7-6, 6-1 on Thursday.

He advances to face J.J. Wolf in the quarterfinals.

