Cold start, chilly finish

Turning warmer
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clear sky and light wind, is providing a cold start to our day. High pressure will deliver wall to wall sunshine today, and chilly temperatures. Expect another cold night with partly cloudy skies. We’ll have sunshine Saturday, but clouds are expected to increase Sunday. The big story will be a change to this current pattern. A major league warm up is expected for much of next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly sunny & chilly, high: low 50s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, partly cloudy & cold, Low: around 30

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 60s...Low: around 30

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

