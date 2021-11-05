Cold start, chilly finish
Turning warmer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clear sky and light wind, is providing a cold start to our day. High pressure will deliver wall to wall sunshine today, and chilly temperatures. Expect another cold night with partly cloudy skies. We’ll have sunshine Saturday, but clouds are expected to increase Sunday. The big story will be a change to this current pattern. A major league warm up is expected for much of next week. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Mostly sunny & chilly, high: low 50s
Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, partly cloudy & cold, Low: around 30
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 60s...Low: around 30
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s
