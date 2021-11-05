Charlottesville announcing new interim City Manager

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is getting a new interim City Manager.

Councilors are set to hold a special meeting around 3 p.m. Friday, November 5, to announce who is getting the job.

The city says a media release with detailed information will be sent out in advance around 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.

