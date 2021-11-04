Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Waterline break in Staunton closes Greenville Avenue

Waterline break in Staunton closes Greenville Avenue
Waterline break in Staunton closes Greenville Avenue(City of Staunton (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton took to Facebook to announce that Greenville Avenue is closed due to a major waterline break at the railroad overpass and watering can.

The street is closed in both directions. The city says repairs and impact to service are expected to take several hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Hepatitis A outbreak
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant
Bodo's on Preston Avenue
Bodo’s Bagels faces supply chain issues
UVA junior QB Brennan Armstrong
Armstrong leaves game with injury; UVA falls 66-49 at No. 25 BYU

Latest News

Carter Myers Automotive (FILE)
CMA buys dealerships in sixth location
The Haven (FILE)
GovSmart donates $13K to The Haven
Del. Sally Hudson discusses legislating in divided government under Gov. Youngkin
Del. Sally Hudson discusses legislating in divided government under Gov. Youngkin
Sen. Kaine shares why he believes McAuliffe lost gubernatorial race
Sen. Kaine shares why he believes McAuliffe lost gubernatorial race