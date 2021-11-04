Advertise With Us
Torchy’s Tacos offers 90 jobs to people around Charlottesville

By Dominga Murray
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new taco spot is coming to Albemarle County and it needs workers.

Torchy’s Tacos is setting up at the Shops at Stonefield and currently handing out free queso.

More than 90 positions are open. Torchy’s has walk-up interviews every day except Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Everything is made in house. We are looking to bring on some (damn) good team members to join our (damn) good team. We are super excited to be coming into Charlottesville, our first one in Virginia,” Torchy’s Tacos employee James Roehrick said.

The restaurant opens December 15, 2021.

Click here to apply online.

