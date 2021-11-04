Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Information sought in Blue Ridge Parkway homicide investigation

Law enforcement officials with the National Park Service are looking for pictures and videos...
Law enforcement officials with the National Park Service are looking for pictures and videos from travelers as they investigate the homicide of a man found dead along the Blue Ridge Parkway.(CBS19)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOWING ROCK, NC (WDBJ) - Investigators with the National Park Service are asking for photos and videos from visitors along the Blue Ridge Parkway to help them in an ongoing homicide investigation.

According to the agency, someone visiting the parkway October 9 reported seeing a body near a parkway overlook. Rangers responded and found a deceased man below the Yadkin Valley Overlook at Milepost 289.8 near Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

That man was identified as Josue Calderon, 33, of Rhode Island.

The North Carolina State Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy, determining that Calderon’s death was a homicide.

Now, investigators are asking for information, pictures and videos from visitors who were in the area.

If you took photographs or videos (cell phone, GoPro, etc.) on the Blue Ridge Parkway anywhere in North Carolina October 9, 2021, or if you have any other information that could help, investigators ask that you submit a tip. You can remain anonymous:

Call or text the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009, or go online at go.nps.gov/SubmitATipEMAIL.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
Hepatitis A outbreak
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Bodo's on Preston Avenue
Bodo’s Bagels faces supply chain issues
UVA junior QB Brennan Armstrong
Armstrong leaves game with injury; UVA falls 66-49 at No. 25 BYU

Latest News

(FILE)
VDH: 932,173 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 14,089 deaths
Draft of a map with new magisterial districts in Augusta County responding to updated census...
Augusta County to hold public meetings on adjusted magisterial districts
Republican Glenn Youngkin spoke at a campaign event early Wednesday after winning the Virginia...
Youngkin to meet with Governor Northam Thursday to begin smooth transition of power
Del. Sally Hudson
Del. Sally Hudson discusses legislating in divided government under Gov. Youngkin