Mostly cloudy and chilly

By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our day is getting off to a cold start. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies throughout most of the day. A storm system will stay to our south, while high pressure will be to our north. Showers will be confined to the metro Richmond area to Hampton Roads. We’ll see more sunshine Friday with chilly temperatures. Meanwhile, a nice warming trend will develop Sunday into next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & chilly, High: low 50s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 30

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...LOw: upper 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s

