GovSmart donates $13K to The Haven

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not only does The Haven provide shelter for people facing homelessness, it also has programs to help people get back on their feet following tough times.

“Everything that we do is kind of prefaced on this idea that housing is a human right and that housing is the answer to homelessness,” Ocean Aiello said.

For many facing homelessness finding housing or a job isn’t as easy as it looks. That’s where the Haven’s ID program is helping people get ID’s, Social Security cards, and other important documents. The shelter says this program helps around 150 per year.

“If you want to rent an apartment, apply for a job, connect with public benefits, even open a bank account, it can be a massive barrier to any of those things when folks don’t have a photo ID,” Aiello said.

GovSmart and Do Good Cville are helping to fund the program.

“He [Kerry Rock] comes to us every few months and says, ‘here’s a project I think would be really good.’ So he’s kind of the feet-on-the-street making sure that money gets spent in the right spot,” GovSmart founder Brent Lillard said.

“They [GovSmart] are always someone we can depend on,” Kerry Rock with Do Good Cville said.

This most recent donation of $13,000 will go straight to the Haven’s ID program, as well as its Phone Home program.

“The best thing that we can do is help people help themselves,” Lillard said.

