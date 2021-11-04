Governor Northam meets with Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin to begin smooth transition

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A transition of power is formally underway at the Virginia State Capitol from Democrats to Republicans.

“To be welcomed with such grace into this home is incredibly humbling,” said Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin, (R) Virginia.

Thursday, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin met with his soon-to-be predecessor, Governor Ralph Northam.

“Please welcome our governor-elect to be the 74th governor of the commonwealth of Virginia, Mr. Glenn Youngkin,” said Governor Ralph Northam, (D) Virginia.

It wasn’t just the men, their wives joined as well. They spent more than an hour together. They had lunch, beef tenderloin was on the menu, and toured the place the Youngkin’s will call home for the next four years.

“I think that what’s most important here in a moment like this is to actually have somebody you can call and ask questions,” said Governor-elect Youngkin.

The unofficial transition started in September with Northam’s administration reaching out to the top campaigns to get that ball rolling. Now, the governor-elect has one floor in The Washington Building at the Virginia State Capitol to work from.

“We’ve got a lot to talk about because we’re going to be moving forward with a real pace,” said Governor-elect Youngkin.

No hints during remarks from Youngkin on what’s exactly on the agenda for day one. But we do know ahead of that, Youngkin needs to make some 200-300 hires across dozens of state agencies. Those are at-will positions like agency heads and cabinet members, among others. These are top agency folks who will normally leave when any administration is done.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do. Day one is going to come fast. And on day one we’ve got to get to work and so I just appreciate your willingness to be so helpful as we head to this next stage of Virginia’s future,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.

It sounds like the Youngkin’s will install a basketball hoop behind the executive mansion. Governor Northam said he’d like to come back and play against Younkin on the court one day.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.