Frosty Nights Continue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak weather disturbance is passing by to our south with a little rain and high elevation snow. We are seeing only clouds from it. The clouds are thin enough for hazy breaks of sun. The sun will not warm us up much.

Clearing and chilling overnight with more frost by dawn.

Cool sunshine Friday. More frosty dawns this weekend with a slow warming trend into next week.

No rain expected for the next week.

Peak fall foliage over central Virginia through the weekend.

Thursday afternoon: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday night: Clearing and cold. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s with areas of frost.

Friday: Sunshiny and cool. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. You’ll need the coat at High School Football. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs near 70. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs near 70.

