Del. Sally Hudson discusses legislating in divided government under Gov. Youngkin

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Work in Virginia’s General Assembly will be different for Democrats under a Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Del. Sally Hudson, a Democrat who was re-elected on Tuesday to represent Charlottesville, says she believes she’s established a reputation of working with both Democrats and Republicans and hopes that will help when it comes to legislating.

She said she believes a lot of the “historic measures” Virginia Democrats enacted when they had a trifecta (control of the governor’s mansion plus both chambers of the General Assembly), will be hard to overturn because Democrats do still control the State Senate.

However, she acknowledged the strong executive power of the governor and said: “the governor has a lot of room to operate on his own.”

In an interview with NBC29, Hudson was asked about her hopes and her concerns about legislating in the Youngkin era.

“I think Gov. Youngkin often likes to say that he’s a numbers guy, and I’m definitely a numbers girl” she said. “I hope that we can continue to work together on the kind of accountable leadership.”

“Where I’m genuinely fearful is some of the willingness that he showed on the campaign trail to cozy up to people who traffic in misinformation, whether it’s about sound public health or election integrity.”

Hudson says work on issues like marijuana, which started under that trifecta, can continue if both parties come together around “basic shared values.”

