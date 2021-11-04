Colder Night. More Cool Sunshine Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cold nights and cool days will continue as we finish out the week and move through the weekend. High pressure building to our north will keep us cool and dry. Farther to our south, a coastal storm is expected to develop. Current model guidance keeps the impacts closer to the coast this weekend. Some high clouds may build back toward the region later Saturday. Temperatures will start to climb back up starting Sunday and turning much milder early through the middle of next week.

This weekend marks the Time Change - “Fall Back” 1 hour by Sunday morning - November 7, as Daylight Saving Time ends. A great time to replace batteries in your home smoke detectors.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold and frosty. Lows 26-30.

Friday: Cool sunshine. Highs low 50s. Lows 20s to near 30.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, cool. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs near 70. Lows low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs near 70. Lows low 40s.

Thursday - Veterans Day: Sun and clouds, cooler, seasonable. Highs low 60s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.