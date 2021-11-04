CMA buys dealerships in sixth location

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Carter Myers Automotive has bought five dealerships in the areas of Winchester and Martinsburg.

CMA now has dealerships in six different markets while still calling Charlottesville home. The auto group says the acquisition won’t solve the car shortage, but it will help customers get cars.

“We offer 18 different franchises. If there’s a Charlottesville customer that’s looking for a vehicle, we can pretty much get them any brand that they might be looking for,” Liza Borches with CMA said.

Carter Myer Automotive says this will also increase the amount of used cars that will be available between dealerships.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.