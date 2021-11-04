Charlottesville school superintendent and students write letters to one another

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dr. Royal Gurley has been Charlottesville City School’s superintendent since October 4.

In that time, second grade students sent him welcome letters and asked questions to get to know him better.

“When I got the letters I was just flabbergasted because these little children have written such wonderful letters. I want to commend the teacher,” he said.

Dr. Gurley's Tweet (WVIR)

Now, he’s putting pen to paper to respond to students at Jackson Via Elementary.

The initiative has a focus on childhood literacy. The letters the students sent asked about his favorite animals and why he chose his job.

“Some of them told me why they were excited and why they love their teacher. We got to chat about all the good things on their minds,” Gurley said.

In his responses he mentioned his dog Cooper and his favorite subjects in school.

The children will soon be surprised with their class mail from Dr. Gurley soon.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.