BRHD working to get vaccines to family doctors, pediatricians

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pediatricians and family doctors will play a major role in getting children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated.

The Virginia Department of Health and the Blue Ridge Health District are working with pediatricians and family doctors to make sure they get an allotment of COVID-19 vaccines for children in this age group.

Roughly 377,000 vaccines are being delivered throughout the commonwealth this week, with vaccinations starting in the Blue Ridge Health District as early as this weekend.

Of the 377,000, 252,000 vaccines will be given to doctors and health districts to make sure physicians have access to vaccines.

“We can provide a lot of the guidance, we can talk a lot about safety,” said Ryan McKay with BRHD. “But pediatricians really have that connection with parents and guardians about their children, and understand how to provide the right message at the right time, to help people feel comfortable about vaccinating 5-11 year olds.”

BRHD said vaccine rollout will be slow during its first three weeks, but Dr. Danny Avula said in a teleconference on Wednesday he was confident that there would be more than enough vaccines for eligible children in the commonwealth.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.