Virginia Democrats, Republicans battling over House control

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Democrats and Republicans are locked in a battle for control of the Virginia House of Delegates.

The election results in about 12 competitive races were still too early to call early Wednesday.

Democrats held a 55-45 majority heading into the election Tuesday. But Republicans waged an aggressive campaign to flip up to 13 seats held by Democrats whom they consider vulnerable.

The GOP needs to flip at least six seats to seize the majority. Republicans criticized a series of progressive policies promoted by Democrats to try to convince voters that Virginia has moved too far to the left.

