Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia Democrats, Republicans battling over House control

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, file photo, Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn,...
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, file photo, Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, left, talks with House Minority Leader Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, during the House session at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va. Democratic control of Virginia state government over the past two years has allowed lawmakers to dramatically reshape public policy with legislation reforming the criminal justice system, loosening abortion restrictions and expanding voting access. In the Nov. 2, 2021, election, the balance of power in the 100-seat House of Delegates is on the line. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Democrats and Republicans are locked in a battle for control of the Virginia House of Delegates.

The election results in about 12 competitive races were still too early to call early Wednesday.

Democrats held a 55-45 majority heading into the election Tuesday. But Republicans waged an aggressive campaign to flip up to 13 seats held by Democrats whom they consider vulnerable.

The GOP needs to flip at least six seats to seize the majority. Republicans criticized a series of progressive policies promoted by Democrats to try to convince voters that Virginia has moved too far to the left.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Hepatitis A outbreak
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant
Bodo's on Preston Avenue
Bodo’s Bagels faces supply chain issues
UVA junior QB Brennan Armstrong
Armstrong leaves game with injury; UVA falls 66-49 at No. 25 BYU

Latest News

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Charlottesville Councilors criticize Lincoln Project’s tiki torch stunt
On the right, Charlottesville City Council candidates (from left-to-right) Juandiego Wade,...
Charlottesville council candidates make final pitches to voters, discuss stabilizing the city
The Virginia Department of Elections apologized Thursday after someone with access to their...
Va. Dept. of Elections apologizes after someone retweeted partisan statement from Sen. Amanda Chase
Third doses and booster vaccines will be available through UVA Health on October 18.
UVA Health rolling out third doses, booster vaccines
Virginia attorney general candidates debate social progress, business, ahead of Election Day
Virginia attorney general candidates debate social progress, business ahead of Election Day