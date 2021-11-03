United Nations Comedy Tour celebrates a decade at The Paramount Theater

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A national comedy tour is coming to Charlottesville for its 10th year.

The United Nations Comedy tour will be back at The Paramount Saturday, November 6, after a decade of bringing laughs. The show features four comedians, all with distinctly different humor styles, and varying cultural backgrounds.

Creators of the tour say it was made to bring the community on to the stage, and promote diversity into laughter. They also say any of the acts here could be headliners anywhere.

“This show is really to, to enhance the cultural landscape here in Charlottesville,” Tour Creator Ty Cooper said. “So it’s not about anything else. It’s not about like raising money and all that stuff. This is really, I mean, it’s COVID so to bring the comedy show to The Paramount Theater, you know, I’m just doing it for a culture.”

You can buy tickets at The Paramount Theater box office, or in downtown Charlottesville, on Lifeview Marketing Presents: 10th Annual United Nations of Comedy Tour | Paramount Theater of Charlottesville (theparamount.net).

Attendees must be vaccinated or show proof of a negative test in the past 72 hours.

