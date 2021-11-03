Sunny and chilly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a frosty start to the day, conditions have warmed above freezing. We’ll see plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Expect another cold night, as clouds increase. Our next system will stay to our south, however, clouds will increase tonight into Thursday. Gradually conditions will begin to warm over the weekend into next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & chilly, High: low 50s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, mostly cloudy & cold, Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: around 40

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

