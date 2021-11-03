Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Sunny and chilly

Warming this weekend
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a frosty start to the day, conditions have warmed above freezing. We’ll see plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Expect another cold night, as clouds increase. Our next system will stay to our south, however, clouds will increase tonight into Thursday. Gradually conditions will begin to warm over the weekend into next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & chilly, High: low 50s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, mostly cloudy & cold, Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: around 40

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
Hepatitis A outbreak
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Bodo's on Preston Avenue
Bodo’s Bagels faces supply chain issues
UVA junior QB Brennan Armstrong
Armstrong leaves game with injury; UVA falls 66-49 at No. 25 BYU

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Shake and shiver
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM