Sunny and chilly
Warming this weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a frosty start to the day, conditions have warmed above freezing. We’ll see plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Expect another cold night, as clouds increase. Our next system will stay to our south, however, clouds will increase tonight into Thursday. Gradually conditions will begin to warm over the weekend into next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & chilly, High: low 50s
Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, mostly cloudy & cold, Low: low 30s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: around 40
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.