Shake and shiver

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Much of the region is starting with frosty conditions. Expect to see a fair amount of sunshine today. Temperatures will still be chilly. Another cold night tonight. Meanwhile, we are tracking another system that is expected to stay to our south. There is a small chance we may see a stray shower Thursday. Our late week and weekend look good. Sunshine and a gradual warm up will be on tap. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & chilly, High: low 50s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, mostly cloudy & cold, Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: around 40

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

