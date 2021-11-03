Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Republicans win at least 50 House seats in Virginia

Virginia General Assembly | WHSV FILE
Virginia General Assembly | WHSV FILE(WHSV)
By Associated Press and Denise Lavoie
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) - Republicans have won at least 50 seats in the Virginia House, ensuring at least a tie with Democrats who had fought to retain control.

Several races were still too early to call, but the GOP also declared victory in several of those, with party leaders saying they were confident they had flipped control of the House.

The election was seen as a referendum on a series of progressive reforms that Democrats have passed over the past two years. Going into the election Tuesday, Democrats held a 55-45 majority.

The GOP had targeted 13 Democrat-held seats. All 100 House seats were on the ballot.

Democrats still hold a slim 21-19 majority over Republicans in the Senate. Senators are not up for reelection until 2023.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
Hepatitis A outbreak
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Bodo's on Preston Avenue
Bodo’s Bagels faces supply chain issues
UVA junior QB Brennan Armstrong
Armstrong leaves game with injury; UVA falls 66-49 at No. 25 BYU

Latest News

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Charlottesville Councilors criticize Lincoln Project’s tiki torch stunt
On the right, Charlottesville City Council candidates (from left-to-right) Juandiego Wade,...
Charlottesville council candidates make final pitches to voters, discuss stabilizing the city
The Virginia Department of Elections apologized Thursday after someone with access to their...
Va. Dept. of Elections apologizes after someone retweeted partisan statement from Sen. Amanda Chase
Third doses and booster vaccines will be available through UVA Health on October 18.
UVA Health rolling out third doses, booster vaccines
Virginia attorney general candidates debate social progress, business, ahead of Election Day
Virginia attorney general candidates debate social progress, business ahead of Election Day