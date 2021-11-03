Record turnout to blame for ballot shortages in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (WVIR) - Officials say a record voter turnout Tuesday, November 2, lead to more than a dozen precincts in Albemarle County to experience ballot shortages.

“I mean, we never seen anything like that before,” Albemarle Co. General Registrar and Director of Elections Jake Washburne said. “Turnout in the county - and this is without the last few absentee ballots trickling in - was over 62%.”

Just how many emergency ballots were printed on election night to fix a ballot shortage in Albemarle County is still up in the air.

Eight precincts ran out of ballots: Ivy, Red Hill, Jack Jouett, Country Green, Hollymead, Crozet, Brownsville and Mechums River. Nine others had shortages: East Ivy, Porters, Scottsville, Stone Robinson, Stony Point, Free Bridge, Baker-Butler, Earlysville and Mountain View.

“We sent out emergency backup paper ballots to all of those and couldn’t tell really until after the polls closed and the chiefs started bringing in their stuff you know, who was teetering, really close to the brink but had been able to get through with the regular balance and who had had to go to the backup paper ballots,” Washburne said.

Any emergency ballots had to be counted by hand. The number of ballots will be confirmed after canvasing of the results.

“This is very rough, because we were doing it so fast, but I would say probably between 1,000-1,500,” Washburne said.

The Virginia Department of Elections had prepared counties for this possibility.

“I want to reiterate that any hand casting that needs to be done, this guidance has been provided to the localities in advance of the election. And all the officers have been trained on how to hand count those ballots,” Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Christopher Piper said.

One voter says the delay didn’t cause him much of an issue at Western Albemarle High School.

“I waited maybe 10 minutes max. I checked an email I had worked all day and checked the emails, and then they made the announcement, ‘hey, we have ballots.’ There was kind of a sigh of relief in the crowd,” Aaron Howell said.

“I liked to apologize to all the voters who were delayed a bit voting, and I’m glad that the delays were apparently not particularly long and we were able to get bounce out as well as we did,” Washburne said.

Washburne says getting the ballots out to precincts was a team effort from the sheriff and various staff members. He also says that hand counting ran smoothly.

