Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Nelson County asks parents to fill out survey about child vaccine interest

(Hawaii News Now)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Following CDC approval for Emergency Use Authorization, the Blue Ridge Health District expects to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5-11 the second week in November, but wants families to weigh in to gauge interest.

To determine how to best serve families and their 5- 11-year-olds, health officials are asking all parents/guardians to complete the vaccination interest survey by Thursday, November 4. According to the district, “Your answers will help us plan when and where to host vaccine clinics, making it easier for you and your families to get vaccinated. The survey is completely anonymous and used for planning purposes only.”

Click here to fill out the survey.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
Hepatitis A outbreak
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Bodo's on Preston Avenue
Bodo’s Bagels faces supply chain issues
UVA junior QB Brennan Armstrong
Armstrong leaves game with injury; UVA falls 66-49 at No. 25 BYU

Latest News

Images of CVS pharmacist administering vaccine to child at CVS on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in...
CVS will offer COVID vaccines for young children beginning Sunday
(FILE)
VDH: 930,679 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 14,052 deaths
(FILE
UVA doctor: Johnson & Johnson vaccine has no Myocarditis-associated risk
The University of Virginia Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Health discusses COVID-19 pandemic burnout