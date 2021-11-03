Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Johnson elected Waynesboro Sheriff

Christopher Johnson Jr. celebrating his Waynesboro Sheriff win with friends and family Tuesday...
Christopher Johnson Jr. celebrating his Waynesboro Sheriff win with friends and family Tuesday night.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro will have a new sheriff. Christopher Johnson Jr. beat out Jessie Shaver with 65% of the vote on Tuesday.

Johnson is an officer with the Waynesboro Police Department and comes to the job with 8 years in law enforcement.

“I’m feeling excited. I’m feeling blessed and happy,” Johnson said. “You know, I put in a lot of hard work and effort. This is a goal I always wanted to achieve since I got into law enforcement, so it means a lot to me.”

Johnson says one of his biggest goals is to start a community outreach program for the youth to build a strong relationship.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Bodo's on Preston Avenue
Bodo’s Bagels faces supply chain issues
UVA junior QB Brennan Armstrong
Armstrong leaves game with injury; UVA falls 66-49 at No. 25 BYU
Hepatitis A outbreak
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant

Latest News

Chris Hartless getting a lot of hugs as he celebrates his Staunton Sheriff win Tuesday night.
Hartless defeats incumbent Robertson for Staunton Sheriff
Casting a ballot on Election Day
Despite bad weather and no excuse early voting, big turnout on Election Day
(FILE)
Some Albemarle Co. voters run into delays casting their ballot
CEO biking across the country
CEO biking across America stops in Charlottesville