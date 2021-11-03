Incumbent secures Augusta County Board of Supervisors seat with narrow margin

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Board of Supervisors Pastures District seat was one of the positions up for grabs on Election Day.

Incumbent Pam Carter was challenged by the man who held the seat before her, Tracy Pyles. Pyles had served on the board for the Pastures District for more than two decades before Carter challenged him and won in 2017.

With seven of eight precincts reporting, Carter won 51.52% of the vote. Pyles fell short at 47.67%. As of Wednesday afternoon, Carter won by 156 votes.

Carter says she is very excited to continue the work she began four years ago.

“It was a nail biter. I was confident I was going to win, but it was very close,” Carter said.

Carter says the campaign has been very exhausting and often contentious, unlike her campaign four years ago.

“I’m just so excited to be able to serve another term on the board, and I just appreciate the confidence the citizens showed me yesterday and with the early voting, too,” Carter said.

She says she will jump into her four major focus points: broadband access, cell reception in Deerfield, better compensation for the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and citizen involvement in local government.

“Whether that be through a citizens academy, getting more citizens to show an interest in participating in committees and this kind of thing because that’s how they learn how the government works. They have a greater appreciation and they can provide more input and suggestions,” Carter said, regarding the plan to get citizens involved.

WHSV reached out to both Carter and Pyles for comment, but Pyles never returned our calls.

