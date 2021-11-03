Advertise With Us
Historical society hosting free tour of Maplewood Cemetery

Sign for Maplewood Cemetery
Sign for Maplewood Cemetery(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society wants you to learn about some Charlottesville history.

A free walking tour of the the Maplewood Cemetery is set for 4 p.m. Thursday, November 4.

Maplewood is the oldest public cemetery in the city and is the final resting place of many of Charlottesville’s lesser-known characters.

“We’re trying to shine a light on this, and there’s a complex story to our past and it can be told through the individuals who came before us,” ACHS Executive Director Tom Chapman said. “That’s where the cemetery comes in.”

If you’d like to take part in the walking tour, meet at the Maple Street entrance of the cemetery at 4 p.m.

