Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Governor Ralph Northam issues statement congratulating Youngkin

FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during...
FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Virginia lawmakers are set to start this year’s legislative session focused on COVID-19 relief efforts and legalizing marijuana. The 2021 session will kick off Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 with lawmakers meeting away from the Capitol as the state continues to wrestle with the impacts of a global pandemic that’s shut down school, closed businesses and left more than 5,000 Virginians dead in last 10 months, including a state senator. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam issued a statement Wednesday morning congratulating Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, who defeated former governor Terry McAuliffe in the gubernatorial race.

Northam’s statement came shortly after a statement by McAuliffe conceding the race and also congratulating Youngkin.

Northam wrote:

“This morning I spoke with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin to congratulate him on being elected Governor of the greatest Commonwealth in the greatest country in the world. We will meet tomorrow to begin a smooth transition to his administration.

“We can all be proud that Virginia once again conducted a free and fair election with integrity. It is a hallmark of our American democracy that we all respect the results, no matter who wins. I want to thank the Virginia Department of Elections, registrars, poll workers, and all of the volunteers whose work sustains our shared faith in our democracy. Their commitment and integrity know no bounds.

“I encouraged the Governor-elect to continue the progress Virginia has begun—

  • bringing $77 billion in new capital investment and 100,000 jobs,
  • allocating the largest financial reserves in state history,
  • making Virginia the best state for business and for workers,
  • investing a record amount in public education,
  • expanding access to healthcare, early childhood education and free community college,
  • delivering universal broadband and clean energy,
  • delivering vaccination rates in the top ten among the states, and
  • making voting easier, even as other states make it harder.

“Over the past four years, Virginia has accomplished something unique in America—delivering the most progressive agenda in the country, while also preserving traditions of fiscal responsibility and economic stewardship. Most importantly, we have made Virginia a more welcoming, open, and inclusive Commonwealth. Virginians expect this critical work to continue.

“This election brought record voter turnout for a non-presidential election, because Virginians are engaged and involved in our government and democracy. That’s something we can all be proud of.

“Finally, thanks to every candidate who ran, from every party. It’s no small thing to put yourself out there as a candidate for public office, and we need good people to continue that commitment to public service.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
Hepatitis A outbreak
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Bodo's on Preston Avenue
Bodo’s Bagels faces supply chain issues
UVA junior QB Brennan Armstrong
Armstrong leaves game with injury; UVA falls 66-49 at No. 25 BYU

Latest News

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Charlottesville Councilors criticize Lincoln Project’s tiki torch stunt
On the right, Charlottesville City Council candidates (from left-to-right) Juandiego Wade,...
Charlottesville council candidates make final pitches to voters, discuss stabilizing the city
The Virginia Department of Elections apologized Thursday after someone with access to their...
Va. Dept. of Elections apologizes after someone retweeted partisan statement from Sen. Amanda Chase
Third doses and booster vaccines will be available through UVA Health on October 18.
UVA Health rolling out third doses, booster vaccines
Virginia attorney general candidates debate social progress, business, ahead of Election Day
Virginia attorney general candidates debate social progress, business ahead of Election Day