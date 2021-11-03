Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

The Giant Company donates 1,000 turkeys to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

By Chelsea Church
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank received a donation of 1,000 turkeys from The Giant Company to hand out to people in need ahead of the holidays.

Employees from Martin’s stores across the Valley also volunteered some of their time Wednesday to help package food for local families.

While the need for food has gone down since last year, the food bank is still feeding about 118,000 people a month.

“That’s far more people than we would have seen prior to the pandemic. So, the numbers are elevated, not as high as they were in 2020, but we want to be here and available for anybody who needs food,” Karen Ratzlaff, Chief Philanthropy Officer for BRAFB, said.

Which is why a donation like this is going a long way.

“The need is in our community, it is local, it is very present. We all feel it more intensely around the holidays when we think about how lucky many of us are and at the same time there are many, many neighbors in the Valley and across our region who need support,” Ratzlaff said.

The GIANT Company will donate a total of 10,000 turkeys and chickens before Thanksgiving to 27 partner food banks across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
Hepatitis A outbreak
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Bodo's on Preston Avenue
Bodo’s Bagels faces supply chain issues
UVA junior QB Brennan Armstrong
Armstrong leaves game with injury; UVA falls 66-49 at No. 25 BYU

Latest News

Illustration from "Som Tum & Sticky Rice" (Thai/American Children's Book)
Charlottesville restaurant owner pens book honoring his cooking heritage
The Giant Company donates 1,000 turkeys to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
The Giant Company donates 1,000 turkeys to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Political analysts in the Valley talk about what Youngkin’s win means for Virginia
Political analysts in the Valley talk about what Youngkin’s win means for Virginia
Incumbent secures Augusta County Board of Supervisors seat with narrow margin
Incumbent secures Augusta County Board of Supervisors seat with narrow margin