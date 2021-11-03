Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Despite bad weather and no excuse early voting, big turnout on Election Day

By Madison McNamee
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People kept streaming in to the Charlottesville and Albemarle County polls on Election Day 2021, even with the rain and no excuse early voting.

“If they did early voting, it’s not showing because I was expecting it to be really slow, but it hasn’t been,” Sharon Wheeler, the chief election officer for the Biscuit Run Precinct, said.

People in Albemarle County did in fact early vote, and a good amount of it.

“We’ve seen a steady trickle of voters coming in all day, and that’s our usual here at mountain view,” Sharon Shelton, the chief election officer of the Mountain View Precinct, said. “We had 29% that voted early or absentee.”

For election officials, the turnout has been somewhat of a surprise this year.

“We unbelievably have seen a good turnout. even though it has been rainy,” Wheeler said.

But with so much on the line in the gubernatorial race, people are eager to cast their ballot, no matter the day or the weather.

“It’s great,” Shelton said. “It’s wonderful to get people out and exercising their right to vote. We’re really happy about it.

Polls closed at 7, and people were still lining up at Clark Elementary in Charlottesville up until then.

