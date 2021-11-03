Advertise With Us
Decipher Brewing and firefighters partnering to provide holiday toys

Decipher hosting a beer drive for toys(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Every pint of “Festbier” at Decipher Brewing is helping spread some holiday cheer this winter.

From now until November 15, $1 from every pint of Decipher’s “Subtle Hint” beer will go to the Professional Firefighters of Albemarle County to provide toys for children in need this holiday season.

“Firefighters always try and help out other people, and so this is another way that we’re trying to give back,” firefighter Alex Cathey said.

If you don’t enjoy beer, cash donations are also accepted in the firefighter’s helmet located inside the brewery.

