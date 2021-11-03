CVS will offer COVID vaccines for young children beginning Sunday

(WDBJ/CVS Release) - Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer a two-dose primary series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine to children ages five to 11 years old starting Sunday, November 7, according to CVS, “upon receipt and confirmation of vaccine supply.”

This follows authorization of the vaccine by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) based on guidance from the organization’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization. Parental or legal guardian consent is required for this age group, and each child must be accompanied by an adult.

“We know many parents have been waiting for the opportunity to vaccinate their young children and are looking for convenient access to a trusted resource for vaccinations,” said Troyen A. Brennan, M.D., MPH, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health. “Our immunizers have been preparing for this important role, and stand ready to help answer parents’ questions, guide them and their children through the process, and administer the vaccines safely, with kindness and caring.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine is one-third of the adult dose, according to CVS, and will be available at nearly 1,700 CVS Pharmacy locations in 46 states, Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. Because the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for children in this age group, patients are encouraged to schedule appointments online at CVS.com or through the CVS App to ensure availability. The scheduling tool will only display appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations that have the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine once the patient’s age is provided, according to CVS.

CVS Health reports it has administered about 43 million COVID-19 vaccines and has been administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 years and older since authorized by the FDA and recommended for that age group by the CDC.

Parents are required to accompany children ages five to 15, and CVS Pharmacy recommends children wear clothing that allows easy access to their arms, such as short-sleeve shirts. As with the adult COVID-19 vaccination, children and their parents or guardians will need to remain in the pharmacy area for at least 15 minutes following vaccination for observation, according to CVS.

