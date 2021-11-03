Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Cold Nights and Cool Afternoons

Station App graphic
Station App graphic(WVIR)
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cold mornings and cool afternoons the rest of the week, with below average temperatures for early November. Cloudy skies tonight into Thursday morning, as a storm system tracks across the southeast and off the Carolina coast, Thursday into Friday morning. Another coastal storm may develop over the weekend, but current model guidance, keeps this storm farther off the coast. Temperatures will start to edge back up over the weekend into early next week, which is looking nice.

This weekend marks the Time Change - “Fall Back” 1 hour by Sunday morning - November 7, as Daylight Saving Time ends.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold. Lows low 30s

Thursday: AM clouds, then gradual clearing, cool. Highs upper 40s to low 50s Lows upper 20s to low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs low 50s. Lows low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s to around 60. Lows mid to upper 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s to around 40

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows low 40s

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs mid to upper 60s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
Hepatitis A outbreak
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Bodo's on Preston Avenue
Bodo’s Bagels faces supply chain issues
UVA junior QB Brennan Armstrong
Armstrong leaves game with injury; UVA falls 66-49 at No. 25 BYU

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
Sunny and chilly
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Shake and shiver
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Clearing Skies and Cold - Freeze/Frost Conditions By Morning