Cold Nights and Cool Afternoons

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cold mornings and cool afternoons the rest of the week, with below average temperatures for early November. Cloudy skies tonight into Thursday morning, as a storm system tracks across the southeast and off the Carolina coast, Thursday into Friday morning. Another coastal storm may develop over the weekend, but current model guidance, keeps this storm farther off the coast. Temperatures will start to edge back up over the weekend into early next week, which is looking nice.

This weekend marks the Time Change - “Fall Back” 1 hour by Sunday morning - November 7, as Daylight Saving Time ends.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold. Lows low 30s

Thursday: AM clouds, then gradual clearing, cool. Highs upper 40s to low 50s Lows upper 20s to low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs low 50s. Lows low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s to around 60. Lows mid to upper 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s to around 40

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows low 40s

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs mid to upper 60s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.