Charlottesville restaurant owner pens book honoring his cooking heritage

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville restaurant owner has penned a book that honors his cooking heritage. Chimm owner and Renaissance School music teacher Jay Pun loves cooking traditional Thai dishes with his family. He says food is the glue that sticks a culture together. Now, thanks to friends and fans - his book is close to getting published.

“As much as I am happy about it being funded, it’s really the outpouring of love and community that I see from it. I mean, I’ve had all these amazing artists and community members in the Asian community write to me and saying how they wish they had this book when they were a kid,” said Pun.

"Som Tum & Sticky Rice "on Kickstarter

“Som Tum and Sticky Rice” highlights the connection between mother and daughter. Together they cook a traditional Thai food, also known as papaya salad, and eat it with their hands, a classic Thai custom.

It is something Pun wishes he had seen more of when he was young.

“We were one of the first Thai families in Charlottesville back in the early 80s. And it just occurred to me that there wasn’t much representation for me to look up to as a kid for my culture and people,” he said.

Representation is key during development, as children are more engaged in books in which they see themselves.

‘’Part of the reason why so many children of color are below grade level in reading is because they’re not inspired to read books that have characters that don’t look like them, so Jay’s book will bring representation to not just Asian students, but Thai students,” Mack Mclellan, a dean at the Renaissance School and friend of Puns, said.

Pun hopes the book not only fills a gap in representation but also inspires young readers to embrace their culture.

“I want them to know that they are seeing they are included, they have a voice, and that they should be proud of what they eat and what they love,” said Pun.

The Kickstarter is already 80% funded. Options to preorder ‘Som Tum and Sticky Rice’ are available on Kickstarter for the next month.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

