Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Augusta County to hold public meetings on adjusted magisterial districts

A draft of one of Augusta County's redistricting committee's new proposed boundaries following...
A draft of one of Augusta County's redistricting committee's new proposed boundaries following the 2020 census.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Every 10 years in the United States holds a census, and that typically means redistricting. In Augusta County, the maps have been redrawn and now people are being asked for their feedback.

Public meetings start this week to show people new proposed boundaries for Augusta County’s magisterial districts. They’re also getting a chance to weigh in.

The 2020 census shows five of Augusta County’s seven districts increased in population.

The largest increase happened in the Wayne District at more than 12%.

Beverley Manor and the Pastures District, which both have prisons, saw a decrease in population. That is largely due the way incarcerated people are counted.

A redistricting committee has put together three different maps for the county with new boundaries.

The goal is for districts to be nearly equal in population, contiguous with clear boundaries, and without racial discrimination.

“Certainly trying to keep communities of interest together and ideally keep the boundaries as close to how they exist now to effect the least number of people is certainly the goal,” Leslie Tate said, a planner with Augusta County.

The Board of Supervisors must approve the redrawn districts by December 8, then the map goes to the attorney general for certification.

The first community meeting is Thursday, November 4, at 6:30 p.m. at Churchville Elementary School.

Drafts of the three maps, as well as details about other upcoming meetings, and the opportunity to provide online feedback is available on the Augusta County website.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
Hepatitis A outbreak
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Bodo's on Preston Avenue
Bodo’s Bagels faces supply chain issues
UVA junior QB Brennan Armstrong
Armstrong leaves game with injury; UVA falls 66-49 at No. 25 BYU

Latest News

"I Voted" sticker (FILE)
Record turnout to blame for ballot shortages in Albemarle County
(FILE)
Study: antidepressant drug may prevent severe COVID-19
United Nations Comedy Tour sign outside of The Paramount Theater
United Nations Comedy Tour celebrates a decade at The Paramount Theater
Kids can get the COVID-19 vaccine today.
Virginia’s vaccine leader says appointments for 5- to 11-year-olds available soon