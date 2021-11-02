UVA doctor: Johnson & Johnson vaccine has no Myocarditis-associated risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctor Patrick Jackson with the University of Virginia has advice for people looking to get vaccinated.

Dr. Jackson says COVID-19 vaccines have a very low Myocarditis or heart inflammation risk, however the risk is highest in young men.

He says says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine does not have any association with this side effect and could be the best choice for some.

“Now that we have more data about these vaccines people can talk to their doctors about which vaccine might be the ideal one for them, or even now that we have some flexibility, which vaccine combinations might be the best for them,” Jackson said.

He says only about 10 cases in every 100,000 vaccinated people experience heart inflammation due to the shot.

