Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant

Hepatitis A outbreak
Hepatitis A outbreak(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Health officials in Virginia say three adults have died from complications of a hepatitis A outbreak being linked to a restaurant chain.

The Roanoke Times reports officials have identified at least 49 cases and 31 hospitalizations from the outbreak.

Roanoke Valley’s health district says an employee who worked at three Famous Anthony’s locations in Roanoke was diagnosed with the virus.

Officials say anyone who visited any of the three locations between Aug. 10 and Aug. 27 may have been exposed and should monitor for symptoms, but health district director Cynthia Morrow says anyone who was exposed likely would have experienced symptoms already.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
UVA junior QB Brennan Armstrong
Armstrong leaves game with injury; UVA falls 66-49 at No. 25 BYU
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Bodo's on Preston Avenue
Bodo’s Bagels faces supply chain issues

Latest News

(FILE)
HPD investigating South Avenue shooting
(FILE
UVA doctor: Johnson & Johnson vaccine has no Myocarditis-associated risk
(FILE)
Nonprofit making sure children in need receive Christmas gifts
Charlottesville council candidates make final pitches to voters, discuss stabilizing the city
Charlottesville council candidates make final pitches to voters, discuss stabilizing the city