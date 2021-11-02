Some Albemarle Co. voters run into delays casting their ballot
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some voters in Albemarle County ran into some delays Election Day.
Albemarle Co. Electoral Board Member Jim Heilman says they briefly ran out of ballots at three precincts: Baker Butler, Crozet, and Red Hill.
More ballots were delivered Tuesday evening to each location before polls closed.
Hundreds of emergency ballots will have to be hand counted.
