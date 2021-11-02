Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Shelter for Help in Emergency hosting annual walk/run Nov. 6

The Shelter for Help in Emergency
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Shelter for Help in Emergency (SHE) in Charlottesville is hosting its 25th Annual 5k Run/Walk for Shelter.

After going online last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the race is back in-person Saturday, November 6, at 8 a.m.

Those interested can register ahead of time online or in-person at the race.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for us to just get out there in a big group and spread awareness of domestic violence and also our services. And it’s just a really fun time where everybody kind of gets together. It’s right after Halloween and before Thanksgiving, it’s good time to go running,” SHE Community Engagement Coordinator Liesel Robinson said.

The money raised from the race supports the shelter.

